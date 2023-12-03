What We’re Tracking

Cloud cover will start to push away to the east as we head through the next several hours. With that, a cool morning as temperatures dip back into the middle to upper 20s as northwest breezes blow at 10-15mph early in the night, but weaken toward morning.

More sunshine for a larger part of the day on Monday should begin a warming trend. Those milder temperatures should linger through the first half of next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower 50s.

With lots of sunshine ahead this week, we could even get as warm as the upper 50s and lower 60s again by Thursday as dry conditions continue through the week. Nighttime lows will also start to increase, making it back up to the 30s for lows for the next week. We’ll keep an eye on another system that could bring rain or snow to the area next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller