Cooler, but still humid for today, with rain chances for some

Spotty showers and patchy areas of fog will continue to taper off throughout the course of the morning. Even when the rain isn't falling, it will be a mostly cloudy start to the day.

Some additional scattered showers and storms could pop up later this afternoon into the evening. The best chance of seeing a second round of rain later on today will be for the eastern and southern areas. The further northwest you are, the better chance you have of staying dry beyond this morning, but also for seeing more sunshine during the afternoon.

Some of the stubborn cloud cover during the day, as well as the on-and-off again rain chances in spots, will help keep high temperatures in check for today. Most spots will max out in the 80s, but it will stay on the humid to muggy side throughout the day, as well.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for tonight as temperatures bottom out in the 60s and 70s.

More sunshine is expected not only for the morning on Sunday, but through much of the day. However, a few showers and storms could pop up in spots Sunday afternoon into the evening. With a less likely chance of rain and more sunshine during the day, it will end up being hotter for Sunday compared to Saturday. Highs will get back into the low to mid 90s, but that humid to muggy air will keep heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100° at times.

The humidity finally starts to fall back during the day on Monday, and especially for Tuesday. That will make for a much more comfortable feeling outside to start off the new work week.

Beyond this weekend, more periodic rain chances will be possible at times during next week. Next week will also see a break from some of that triple digit heat with high temperatures primarily in the 80s, beginning on Tuesday.