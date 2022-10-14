What We’re Tracking:

Wind starts to calm down

Mild Saturday

Bigger cool down next week

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies can be expected tonight with breezy conditions through the early evening. Temperatures will start to drop rather quickly, so be sure to bring a jacket if you have any Friday night plans! There will be a slight chance for a stray raindrop or two up north, otherwise overnight lows will be in the middle 30s.

Highs for the weekend appear to be near 70° with partly cloudy skies Saturday, and mainly sunny conditions for Sunday. Models are starting to show a fairly aggressive push of cooler air starting Sunday afternoon. Highs may be in the lower to middle 60s.

With that cooler air mass in place we’re watching a big cool down for the beginning of the week. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 50s and highs on Tuesday will only be in the middle 40s!

Monday and Tuesday night will also have to be closely watched as some of our first hard-freeze conditions will likely envelop much of northeast Kansas. Overnight lows could drop into the lower 20s here. The middle of the week will see a slight warm up with dry conditions remaining.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush