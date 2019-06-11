Cooler days ahead before rain chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing rain chances overnight

Cooler Wednesday and Thursday

Warmer and more humid to end the week

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the evening with an increase of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms overnight. Nothing too severe associated with these storms but heavy rainfall could cause a burden for those already flooded areas along with some higher winds and small hail. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower to middle 50s after that front pushes through that will really cool us off.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will really struggle to get up into the low 70s as we cool off from the storms the night before. Winds will be slightly breezy with partly cloudy skies but overall it will make for a beautiful spring day.

The dry trend in terms of rain will continue into Thursday as we’ll slightly warm up into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies in place.

As we near the end of the work week, chance for scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms begin to increase along with the return of the humidity helping fuel the chance for some showers. High temperatures will return to around average for this time of year as we’ll warm back up into the low 80s. This trend will continue on into the weekend as far as humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms even heading toward the holiday weekend for Father’s Day.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist David George