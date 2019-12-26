Cooler days ahead with rain likely Friday night and Saturday

What a warm holiday! Temperatures hit the low to mid 60s for Christmas eve and it was equally warm for Christmas celebrations. Highs just missed record levels for the date by a degree or two.

Wind increased Monday, and it was rather strong early yesterday as Santa came racing across northeast Kansas. Some gusts into Christmas morning exceeded 40mph.

The breezes won’t be as high today, but the direction has shifted. Cooler air will start seeping into region behind a passing cold front, and it should be at least 15 degrees below what we experienced yesterday. There may be early morning fog in spots, but sky conditions should remain partly cloudy before becoming clear for a period overnight.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 47-52

Wind: NW 10-20

Temperatures will lower gradually for Friday, and highs may only reach the 40s. Expect it to become mostly cloudy with developing afternoon showers to the west. Most light rain for Topeka may hold off until after sunset. We get a brief rebound for Saturday, but a system arrives to generate periods of rain on Saturday. The rain may be moderate to heavy in the morning to midday.

Patchy rain/snow mix or wet snow could hit spots Saturday night. Snow showers are possible early Sunday as numbers return to near normal for late December. Highs will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s as we head into the last days of 2019.

Sunshine should be our friend Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures may turn a bit warmer into New Year’s Day.

Happy Holidays…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



