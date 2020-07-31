Cooler, drier weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Drier conditions tonight

Noticeably lower humidity through the weekend

Pleasant weather for the first week of August

Clouds will continue to clear out tonight as temperatures really cool down into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area. Rain chances are slim-to-none tonight as we stay mostly dry heading into the weekend.

Saturday looks to be sunnier with temperatures in the lower 80s. The one thing we won’t be dealing with this weekend is the humidity. Drier air will be in place for the weekend but there is a slight chance for some isolated showers during the afternoon although nothing significant like what we saw Thursday as another cold front will slide through late in the day, bringing a slight chance for storms with it. But, it’s really just going to reinforce this great weather.

To close out the weekend, Sunday will be even cooler as many areas may barely make it into the lower 80s with more sunshine in place. A stray shower is still possible Sunday as well.

We’ll start next week off in the upper 70s and low 80s through midweek, with overnight lows in the upper 50s! Rain chances are pretty slim as well. A very early fall-like pattern ahead of us. Hard to believe it’s going to be August!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

