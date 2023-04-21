What We’re Tracking

Cooler air settles in

Freeze possible this weekend

Rainy start to next week

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington county from 12 AM to 9 AM Saturday.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area from 12 AM to 9 AM Sunday.

We have mostly clear skies this morning as temperatures are starting off rather chilly in the 40s and even some spots dipping down into the 30s. Winds are light to start out therefore wind chills aren’t an issue but those northerly breezes may pick up this afternoon.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up later this afternoon into the 60s. Winds will pick up from the north and northwest at 15-20 mph adding a chill to the air. We should see plenty of sunshine before clouds try and filter through later this afternoon.

Overnight as we hold on to clear skies and winds let up again, temperatures may drop to near freezing for some. Make sure to bring in any sensitive plants or cover them up as we look to hold on to the colder air for a couple days.

Saturday could be our coldest out of the next several days with highs stuck in the 50s. Winds will also remain breezy, but out of the north and west, making it feel colder at times. Luckily, we should see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the daytime.

Those winds do look to back off quite a bit for Saturday night, and with clear skies expected, that will create some pretty cold conditions for this time of the year. Low temperatures by Sunday morning may dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

With cold temperatures expected for overnight lows the next few nights, a freeze warning and freeze watch has been issued for portions of the area.

Our weather pattern gets pretty active heading into next week, which is typical for this time of the year. The next chance for showers arrives by late Monday and lingers through midweek as highs try and rebound into the middle 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez