Cooler Friday with rain and snow chances Friday into Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler Friday with possible rain/snow mix Friday night

Wet snow north and cold rain south Saturday morning

More rain early next week

Cloudy skies will continue overnight as our temperatures start to get colder across the area falling back into the 30s tonight.

Expect clouds to stick around Friday with cooler temperatures in place only warming up into the lower 50s. Majority of the daytime Friday looks to remain dry.

We get colder again with developing showers by the late afternoon/early evening mostly impacting our northwestern counties at first. Overnight Friday night and early Saturday will be cold and wet as it becomes more widespread across the area. Rain/snow mix or wet snow becomes likely between 3am to noon Saturday with most snow stay north of I-70. Possible showers and breezy conditions may linger into early afternoon with strong breezes and wind chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Highs may only be in the 40s over the weekend, and clouds may dominate Sunday. More showers are expected Monday and maybe even more so in the middle and later part of next week as sunshine continues to be limited. Not the best weather to wrap up our spring break to at this point in time…

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





