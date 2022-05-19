What We’re Tracking:

Few showers possible late

Cold Saturday with rain

Cooler weather lingers with more rain next week

Clouds will linger through the evening before a potent cold front moves through the region early Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s overnight.

That shifts winds to the north, with another breezy day expected Friday. Highs should make it into the low to mid 70s. That front could also knock highs back into the 50s and 60s by Saturday with overnight lows in the lower 40s heading into Sunday.

Scattered showers appear possible for Saturday, and we could see another round of rain Monday into Tuesday as our active, spring weather pattern continues.

The cooler air looks to hang around for a few days, too. Lower 70s are expected through the first half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller