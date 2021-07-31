Cooler, less humid for start of August

What We’re Tracking:

Few rain chances tonight

Cooler temperatures Sunday

Dry start to August

**Excessive heat warning in effect for Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey, and Anderson counties until 9 pm tonight**

A few isolated showers and storms are likely to move through the area this evening and through the midnight hour as a cold front continues to push across northeast Kansas. Humidity levels will stay relatively high throughout the night but temperatures will cool down into the upper 60s for most.

Rain tapers off before daybreak and our front finally makes its way out of here by the lunch hour, taking most of the humidity with it along with the cloud cover. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to start out the month of August.

The break from the excessive heat actually looks to stick around for the next several days. Early next week, we hold on to the sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances look slim to none throughout the week with a slight warm-up possible by next weekend but even then temperatures will be around average levels in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez