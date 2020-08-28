Cooler north breezes move in for the weekend with a few showers

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves through tonight

Cooler weekend, few showers Saturday

Another rain chance Monday

A long-awaited cold front will slide through the region overnight, turning our wind to the north at 10-15mph for a while tonight and again through the day on Saturday. As the front moves through, an isolated shower or storm will be possible, however, more showers could develop behind the front in the cooler air for Saturday. Tonight’s low only falls into the upper 60s as the cooler air just starts to move in.

For Saturday, a few showers are possible, but a noticeably cooler day nonetheless. Highs in the upper 70s for much of the area along with scattered clouds and a northerly breeze at 5-15mph. The wind will die down in time for cooler air to settle in for Saturday night. With lower humidity in place and a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s early Sunday.

Partly cloudy and mild for Sunday with a high in the lower 80s before another front moves in to reinforce the nice weather and bring our next chance for a few showers and storms Monday or Tuesday. Highs for the start of next week will be in the upper 70s once again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

