Cooler north breezes with limited rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

A few showers tonight into early Tuesday

Cooler much of the week

Warmer by the weekend

A few showers may move into the area late tonight and into early Tuesday. However, models are beginning to trend towards lower rain chances as the system drifts further to our southeast, giving the best chance for a few passing showers over the southeastern portion of the viewing area tonight.

By Tuesday afternoon, we are mainly cleared out with lots of cool sunshine and north breezes continuing. Highs will only reach the lower 60s for Tuesday afternoon. Another system will quickly pass through on Wednesday with areas of clouds and a chance for a few showers with highs still in the 60s.

Warming up by the weekend with highs in the 70s, but another storm system will be moving through that could bring us a chance for a few showers and storms by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com