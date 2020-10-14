Cooler north winds blow in for Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front brings back north wind

Cooler late week

Few showers possible late Sunday

Clouds will increase tonight along with a steady north breeze behind the cold front. There may be a slight chance that our northern counties get a few passing rain showers, but most of the region will stay dry. There’s a lot of dry air that these showers would have to overcome before reaching the surface, so this northern rain chance is very slim.

That front will drop our temperatures for Thursday and Friday with below normal highs in the lower 60s and breezy on Thursday before calmer conditions return on Friday. It’ll be a cool couple of days as we close out the week.

Another front moves through over the weekend, reinforcing this cooler air. Ahead of that front on Saturday, we surge up into the middle 70s for highs with gusty south wind. The front slides through Saturday night, cooling it off for Sunday. There are better indications of some showers later Sunday or into early Monday. If those showers develop, it would hold temperatures down even more than we’re currently projecting by Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

