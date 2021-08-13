Cooler & pleasant weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant night

Cooler weekend ahead

Warmer next week

After heavy rain moved through the area overnight, many areas are continuing to deal with flooding. Good news is that rain chances look pretty slim throughout the weekend although a few very isolated pop-up showers are possible.

Temperatures tonight will cool down into the middle 60s as cloud cover tries to stick around. Through the weekend we’ll stay on the cooler side with afternoon highs in the middle 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a *slight chance that some of our western counties could see a few isolated showers but it will be very hit or miss. Most of us will just be dealing with cloud cover for a majority of the day and peaks of sunshine possible.

Sunday will continue to be pleasant and the sunshine should slowly start to make a return. Humidity will also be low leaving a pleasant end to the weekend!

Looking ahead to next week, we start to see more seasonal levels of temperatures, in the upper 80s and low 90s especially towards the end of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez