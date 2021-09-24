Cooler Saturday, Summer-like temperatures Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy and cool tonight

Warming up later this weekend

Few rain chances ahead

A few rain chances will remain in the area through this evening as we keep an eye on a fairly weak cold front moving through the region. Some light showers are currently being observed near our northern counties and it looks like the front should continue to push those showers south towards I-70.

Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a slight northerly breeze in place. Overnight lows will cool down quite a bit – into the lower to middle 50s. Winds will calm down overnight and our skies will eventually begin to clear as well heading into the early morning hours.

Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs only dropping a degree or two into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected to start your weekend with the cool fall-like air in the area; it’ll be a great day to get outside!

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, things will warm back up with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be about ten degrees above average for this time of year.

Conditions will remain dry through about mid week, but rain chances may need to be introduced into the forecast by Wednesday. This will cool us back down from the 90s to more seasonable levels in the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez