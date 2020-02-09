Cooler start to the week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the middle 20s after a round of gusty northerly winds finally let up later in the night. Cloud cover will be occasionally passing through during the night, as well.

This cool air will stay in place for the start of the week, but certainly not a bitterly cold round of weather for the first few days of the work week. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a few clouds through the day on Monday, then climbing into the lower to middle 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds as system passes just to our south. As it lifts northward on Wednesday, there is a slight chance for rain or snow showers before much colder air rushes our way.

Highs on Thursday will struggle to climb out of the 20s, with a few areas in the southwestern portion of the viewing area seeing lower 30s on Thursday afternoon, despite widespread sunshine. It remains chilly into Friday for Valentine’s Day before warming up a touch into the weekend.

