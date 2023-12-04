We’ll have mostly sunny skies for a good chunk of the day, and that should begin an overall warming trend. Highs today should make it into the lower 50s, but a weak front moves through later this evening. That will switch our winds to the north and west for tomorrow and bring a slight chance for a few sprinkles this evening. Highs tomorrow should make it into the upper 40s.

With lots of sunshine ahead this week, we could even get as warm as the upper 50s and lower 60s again by Thursday as dry conditions continue through the week. Nighttime lows will also start to increase, making it back up to the 30s for lows for the next week. To get us so warm, though, it’ll get pretty breezy. Wind gusts by Thursday could be as high as 35mph.

We’re keeping an eye on another system that could showers late in the day Friday. It may linger into Saturday morning with a rain/snow mix possible before coming to an end. Temperatures get a bit cooler for the weekend, but will be pretty close to where we should be for this time of the year. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 40s with overnight lows dropping back into the 20s.