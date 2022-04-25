We’ve got a bit of a cooler day in store with high temperatures expected in the lower 60s. However, our winds will be out of the northwest, around 10-20mph, and that will make it feel cooler at times.

With the clear skies tonight, and as our winds become calm, that will allow temperatures to drop into the low-mid 30s, and frost may develop. Better cover up any plants that are *not* frost tolerant, just to be on the safe side!

Tuesday looks to be one of the best days of the next 7, as highs make it into the upper 60s and winds remain light through the day. Lots of sunshine is expected, as well!