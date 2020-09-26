Cooler Sunday with rain chances for some

What We’re Tracking:

Another mild night

Showers possible Sunday

Much cooler next week

Breezy conditions will start to taper off throughout the night. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies throughout the evening.

Our next big change is right around the corner as all eyes turn to Sunday for a significant cool down. We’ll warm up through the lunch hour Sunday into the 70s before a cold front is expected to push through the area Sunday afternoon. This will bring much cooler air for northeast Kansas and a few showers across areas south and east of the I-70 and I-335 corridor. Highs on Sunday are only expected to top out in the mid 70s before cooling down into the 50s throughout the early evening.

We cool down eve more so on Monday and Tuesday with a breeze from the northwest as afternoon highs manage to make it into the lower 70s. Another cold front moves through on Tuesday and will cool us off even more for the middle of next week. The cool, fall air is expected to stick around for quite some time with dry conditions remaining for the first few days of October.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

