What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant Friday in the forecast

Rain likely on Saturday

Seasonal temperatures through next week

Mostly clear skies and a light breeze out of the north will carry us into the rest of our Thursday evening. Overnight lows will cool off rapidly into the upper 20s and lower 30s thanks to a cold front that moved through earlier today.

For Friday, highs will be pleasantly in the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Our next chance for rain moves in on Saturday, and right now precipitation appears likely. Highs on Saturday will make it into the lower 50s before widespread rain moves in later in the morning. It looks like the rain will linger into Sunday morning too.

Looking ahead to next week, the sunshine returns by Monday, and temperatures begin another warming trend toward Tuesday. Highs on Sunday will likely be in the low 50s, and by the time we get to Tuesday, we could be mid to upper 50s.

We have the potential for another quick midweek system next week, but that’s go a lot of uncertainty associated with it. As it stands right now, Wednesday should be colder in the low 40s, with a slim chance at a rain/snow mix in the morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush