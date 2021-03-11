Cooler temperatures and a rainy weekend ahead

We’ll enjoy sunshine today, temperatures near 60°, and the best news of all, much lighter winds!

Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, and we’ll cool down into the upper 30s.

Scattered showers will move in through the morning tomorrow and linger for much of the weekend, bringing some much needed moisture to the area. The most widespread rain will be from late Saturday through the day on Sunday.

By the time we start next week, we’ll have picked up 1-2″ of rain across the area. Some spots could see as much as 3″!