Cooler temperatures and cloud cover remain in the area

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain today

Clouds hang around

Rain/Snow chances next week

Scattered to isolated rain chances remain throughout today as our system from yesterday makes its way out of town. Temperatures will warm up into the middle 50s today which is still roughly 15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. Cloud cover is also expected to hang around for the majority of the day.

Overnight temperatures will cool into the lower 40s with a slight breeze out of the Northwest carrying us through tomorrow. A brief warming trend will begin with highs in the 60s for both Sunday and Monday. Enjoy it while you can though because models continue to hint at a taste of winter returning for Monday night.

Our next cold front is expected to arrive Monday evening and this time there’s a chance it may bring some snowfall with it. Yes, snow. However, it’s still too early to nail down specifics. Widespread freezing temperatures will likely accompany this front.

By mid to late week the sun is expected to return briefly before more rain chances make their way back into the forecast. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

