Cooler temperatures begin the week before more storms arrive

What We’re Tracking:

Cool dry evening ahead

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Next chance of storms comes later in the week

After a week of hot and muggy weather, we are finally getting a bit of a break just in time for the first day of fall. Sunday night, temperatures will fall into the middle 50s as skies clear overnight. Dew points will drop to the mid 50s overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Temperatures will still climb into the low 80s by Monday afternoon, but because of that lower humidity it should feel much nicer than our temperatures from last week. You can also expect sunny skies and a light southwest wind between 5-10 mph.

Monday may be the first day of fall but temperatures will continue to remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week. our next chance for showers will arrive in the middle of this week as another front pushes into the area.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



