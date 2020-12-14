Cooler temperatures expected today with a chance for some flurries tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the day with afternoon highs reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures will be slow to warm up today with a light breeze out of the east, providing a slight wind chill, so be sure to grab a jacket out the door.

Overnight lows this evening will reach the upper 20s with another round of clouds expected to build back in through the evening and overnight. The clouds are expected to hang around all day Tuesday with only a slight chance for some flurries or a few snow showers present throughout the day.

The second half of the week should be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s and nighttime lows in the 20s to around 30°. This cool weather will be primarily dry with the next chance for precipitation looking to be at the start of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

