Cooler temperatures expected today with a slight break from the humidity

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds clear out

Cooler temperatures

Dry start to August

Cloud cover will continue to clear out today behind the cold front that moved through town yesterday. Slightly cooler temperatures will be in place with highs only expected to reach the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. A breeze from the north will help usher in a nice change of pace with dewpoints hovering around the middle 50s.

Despite the mostly sunny skies today, some haze may make its way into the region from wildfires out west. Impacts will be relatively low. Overnight lows this evening will be in the lower 60s with some spots possibly seeing upper 50s. Thus, a pleasant evening can be expected, especially with our humidity on the lower side.

Temperatures to start the work week will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints will once again be in the middle 50s making the afternoon hours just a little be more comfortable. Winds remain out of the north helping keep this cooler airmass in place.

The break from the excessive heat looks to stick around for the next several days. Early next week, we hold on to the sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances look slim to none throughout the week with a slight warm-up possible by next weekend but even then temperatures will be about average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush