Cooler temperatures for the second half of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves in tonight

Cooler for the end of the week

Chance for showers by Sunday

We’ll see our big warm-up disappear overnight as a cold front moves in across the area changing our winds to more northerly breezes. Stronger winds at 10-20 mph are likely for the morning before tapering off throughout the daytime. Overnight lows won’t change much as we fall back into the 20s.

Temperatures for Wednesday look to drop to more seasonable levels for this time of year instead of taking a big plunge. Temperatures should hover in the middle to upper 40s for the second half of the week with 50s by the weekend.

Our next decent shot at precipitation looks to hold off until the last half of the weekend as cooler air settles in again. We’re looking at some potential for a wintry mix, but more likely, a very chilly rain. Check back in for updates throughout the week for the latest forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

