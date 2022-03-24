What We’re Tracking:

Chilly and cloudy tonight

Bigger warm up this weekend

Dry stretch for several days

RED FLAG WARNING: Republic-Washington-Marshall-Cloud-Clay-Riley and Ottawa counties are under a red flag warning from noon until 9:00 PM Friday.

Cloud cover will continue to decrease this evening as our system departs the region. You can plan on a chilly night with overnight lows taking us down into the lower 30s. Winds will be fairly light.

Sunshine returns for the entire area tomorrow as that storm system finally pushes well east of the area. Winds pick up again, though, to around 20-25mph Friday afternoon. At least we begin to see warmer temperatures though! Upper 50s and low 60s are expected for tomorrow. High fire danger will also be present across the viewing area.

Pleasantly mild weather for the weekend is expected as high temperatures feel a lot more like they are supposed to, in the 60s to lower 70s. Rather warm weather should be in place for the first few days of next week as highs near 80° are possible by Tuesday ahead of our next chance for rain midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush