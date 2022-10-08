What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear tonight

Sunshine for a few days

Rain chances midweek

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with just a light breeze out of the south. Temperatures will cool down quickly with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Grab a jacket out the door if you have any late evening plans!

Sunday looks to see temperatures rebound quickly into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Monday appears to be nearly exactly the same; keep in mind the average high for this time of year is 73 degrees.

Heading into Tuesday, models are in a bit better agreement that our next cold front will be moving into the region. What that means for us, is that we could have a reasonable chance at a few showers and even a few storms. The second half of the week will bring in some much cooler temperatures with mostly sunny skies.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush