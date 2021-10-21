Cooler temperatures in store today before 70s return

We’re in for a cool, but pleasant, day ahead. Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s with fairly light northwest winds. Clouds will begin to build back into the area throughout the afternoon and late evening.

Temperatures tonight will be chilly again, but our winds continue to decrease. Wind chills shouldn’t be too much of an issue, but we’ll likely cool down into the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Southerly breezes return for the weekend, though, and that will send highs back into the middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms look to be possible by the last half of the weekend, starting up with some storms for Saturday night and possibly a few more later in the day on Sunday.