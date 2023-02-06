What we’re tracking

Turning a little cooler

Slight rain chances midweek

Dry toward the weekend

A cold front will quietly slip through the area tonight, turning our wind around to the north. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 30s for much of the area by morning with a gradual increase in cloud cover, as well.

After the front moves through tonight, some models are trying to hint at some weak precipitation across portions of the viewing area by morning. A better chance for an isolated shower or two appears to be later in the day on Wednesday. High temperatures will fall back into the 40s and lower 50s for the middle of the week, as well.

By the end of the week, should see near average temperatures in the lower 40s on Friday but it will come with a gusty northwest wind making it feel a bit cooler. The weekend clears out and temperatures rebound back into the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller