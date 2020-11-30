Cooler temperatures set in today with clear skies above

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny

Cold wind chill

Light mix on Wednesday

Temperatures today will reach the lower to middle 40s across the region with a calm breeze out of the northwest. Mostly sunny skies will be present after a cold front moved though yesterday. Wind chill values will be in the lower 30s for the majority of the day making it feel much cooler.

Overnight lows will drop back down into the 20s making for another chilly start to your day tomorrow. Afternoon highs will warm up just a bit reaching the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies once again.

Our next system looks to drop in on Wednesday with more clouds and a slight chance for rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s for the middle of the week.

The wind will be lighter and temperatures a little warmer toward the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

