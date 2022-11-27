What We’re Tracking:

Clearing skies tonight

Patchy AM fog possible

Rain / Snow chance Tuesday

Cloud cover will slowly decrease as the evening progresses with a light breeze in place. Temperatures will be on the cooler side tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s. Wind chills look to be a bit of a concern early tomorrow morning so be sure to bundle up!

There is also a chance for some early morning fog to develop if winds can stay calm enough through about sunrise tomorrow. We are mostly expecting the fog to be patchy and in low lying areas.

Looking ahead to the work week, the sunshine returns for Monday, and temperatures begin another warming trend toward Tuesday back into the middle to upper 50s. Winds will continue to be a bit of a problem during these two days; gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.

A nearby developing storm system is slowly becoming a bit of a nuisance as models are not in the best agreement on its timing, placement, or impacts. Most models are indicating that this system will stay just to our north with little to no precipitation expected through Tuesday.

However, there is always an outlier that earns at least a small amount of our attention when considering the forecast. Here’s a look at two possible outcomes for Tuesday –

More likely:

Less Likely:

Either way, this storm system is still a couple of days out so guidance will certainly change. For right now, plan on a slight chance for a rain / snow mix on Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees before the front arrives.

As for Wednesday, you can expect highs to only be in the middle 30s with sunshine all around. The rest of the week we’ll see temperatures gradually warm up into the 40s and 50s with breezy conditions remaining.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush