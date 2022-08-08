What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves through today

A break from the heat early in the week

Warming back up by late this week

Temperatures today are expected to be much more pleasant than what we have been seeing lately thanks to a fairly slow moving cold front. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with dewpoints in the lower 70s. So even though it’ll be a bit more comfortable still plan on some summer time heat.

A light breeze will be present out of the north about 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies. We do have a few isolated chances for a shower or two today but weather models are not too impressive. Highs heading into Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s as the slightly cooler airmass sticks around for a day or two.

Looking further ahead into the week, we’ll gradually start to warm back up into the middle 90s by Thursday. By the end of the week and next weekend, we will have highs in the the upper 90s as the heat keeps making a comeback!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush