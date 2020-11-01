Cooler temperatures today with a warm up back into the 70s this week

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler today

Warm up through the week

Dry conditions remain

A cold front has made its way through northeastern Kansas and will drop our temperatures into the 50s today after a warm day in the 70s yesterday. Winds will be on the calmer side this afternoon and coming out of the northwest about 5 – 10 mph. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with overnight lows dropping into the lower to middle 30s.

Monday looks to bring very similar conditions to the area with a warm up into the middle 60s . Sunny skies will persist through at least Tuesday with some cloud cover forecast to move into the area for Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to hover right around the 70 degree mark for the majority of the work week.

Rain chances will unfortunately remain out of the forecast for the time being as our upper air patterns continue to be unconducive for precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com