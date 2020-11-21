Cooler temperatures today with cloudy skies and rain chances later on

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy today

Rain likely late afternoon

Cooler temperatures for the weekend

Cloudy skies are expected all day today as our next storm system makes its way into town. A slight northeasterly breeze, about 5-15 mph, will be present accompanied by temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The big story today, however, remains the much needed chance for rain showers to move into the area. Right now our best chances appear to be mainly later this afternoon and into the evening hours of tonight. We’ve all got a chance for rain, but the southern half of the viewing area stands the best chance to see some decent rainfall (maybe around 1/2″+).

The bulk of the rain will move out around midnight and behind this system our cloud cover will start to clear out by midday Sunday. The entire weekend looks to be a chilly one with highs struggling to get out of the mid 50s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, there will be another system that could bring us some rain, and even snow, Monday into Tuesday. As of right now the majority of the precipitations looks to remain liquid, however temperatures will be fluctuating right around the freezing mark early Monday morning bringing us a small chance for a brief snow shower, quickly turning to rain.

Early Thanksgiving Forecast: We are now just under a week away for Thanksgiving. Of course things will look different this year and many are planning some small outdoor gatherings. As of right now, we do look to remain dry for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures look to be right around average in the mid 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush