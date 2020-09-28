Cooler temperatures today with gusty winds this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly air sticks around today

Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool start to the week

Another cold front late Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies expected today as the system that made it’s way through town yesterday slowly exits the area. Temperatures in the upper 60s today with breezy and dry conditions throughout the region. Wind speeds of 15-25 mph will be present with afternoon gusts of up to 30 mph possible.

Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 40s as we transition into a mostly clear evening after midnight tonight. A very chilly Tuesday morning can be expected but we’ll start to warm back up a bit through the afternoon hours, and Wednesday as well, with highs back in the 70s.

Another cold front moves through late on Wednesday and will cool us off a bit more for the second half of the week. Cooler and dry conditions are expected to persist as we head into the first few days of October. Lows may drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush