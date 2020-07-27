Cooler-than-average weather settles in for the week

What We’re Tracking:

Few showers, patchy fog late tonight

Not as hot this week

More rain possible midweek

After a few rounds of showers and storms, the ground is very wet. As the sky begins to clear out just a bit overnight, there is a potential for patches of fog during the late night/early morning hours on Tuesday. Otherwise, mild temperatures with lows falling into the middle 60s. Overall behind the front, our temperatures will be noticeably cooler, and we get to enjoy a really prolonged stretch of 80s this week!

We should be mostly sunny and nice for Tuesday after any early fog with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the middle 80s.

Another chance for showers and storms moves in for the middle of the week and could be scattered around late Wednesday through early Friday. That will keep our temperatures below average in the lower 80s for highs. Mild weather stays in place with more comfortable humidity levels settling in this weekend with highs remaining in the lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

