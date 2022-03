Today will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, but that’s still above average for this time of year.

A few clouds may try and filter in, and winds will be a bit more breezy with gusts out of the east to around 20mph.

Our winds will start to pick up even more from the south by Friday and Saturday. That will send temperatures back into the middle 70s, maybe upper 70s. This will lead to an elevated fire danger for the area so burning is not advised.