Cooler today, then dry and unseasonably mild through midweek

The first days of 2020 have been mild and relatively peaceful. Sunshine has been prevalent. Wind became strong yesterday, but the higher gusts have diminished.

Yesterday was another day with above normal temperatures, and we will see more unseasonably warm weather in the days ahead with the help of a healthy south wind.

Sunshine may be limited early today which will impact high temps, but clouds will gradually decrease this afternoon for the central and eastern areas.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 45-49

Wind: S/SW 5-15

Breezes increase through midweek as temperatures approach 60 degrees for some areas of northeast Kansas. Sunshine and mild conditions will make it seem more like early March than early January.

Temperatures will lower gradually late week as a system approaches. Highs could still be in the upper 50s Thursday before only reaching the low to middle 40s on Friday. A spotty shower chance may hit by Friday, then scattered showers are possible late Friday into Saturday.

This weekend looks somewhat decent for this time of year. Temperatures should be in the 20s at night and in the 40s by day. Sky conditions will be partly to variably cloudy.

Mild, windy and quiet weather through midweek…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

