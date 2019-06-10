Cooler tonight; sunny and warm for Monday

Clouds will continue to clear out overnight tonight as the wind lightens up. However, that will set things up for a cooler night as temperatures bottom out primarily in the 50s, but some western areas could get as low as the upper 40s by daybreak.

Monday will start off with plenty of sunshine in the morning, and sunshine will dominate throughout the entire day. A light north breeze at 5 to 10 mph will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, but there will be no sense of humidity in the air either.

A few more clouds will build in Monday night, but it will stay dry as temperatures bottom out in the 50s to right around 60°.

A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Tuesday before afternoon highs cracked into the 70s to right around 80°. The chance for showers and storms will move in late afternoon into the evening, but as of right now, there isn't a great threat of severe weather out of that system.

Aside from maybe a few lingering showers early Wednesday morning, Wednesday will be dry with some sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Dry weather will carry on into Thursday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered chances for showers and storms will return for Friday and next weekend as high temperatures get back into the low to mid 80s.