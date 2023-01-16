What We’re Tracking:

A little cooler by Tuesday

Mostly rain on Wednesday, snow northwest

Cooling down by the weekend

Mostly clear tonight with diminishing wind throughout the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will dip back into the lower 30s by early Tuesday morning.

We’ll stay dry through most of Tuesday, but we’ll see slight dip in temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cloud cover may be stubborn as well with another midweek rain/snow chance arrives. Our next storm system is set to arrive by Wednesday, and potentially a follow-up system by the weekend. For midweek, the track appears to be placing much of the area with all rain; however, our northwestern counties have a better chance to see snowfall.

Some models are giving us a chance of light accumulating snowfall by Thursday morning for our northern counties, but we’ll have to wait until we get just a bit closer for more details, as the track continues to change a bit. Highs for the second half of the week will be much cooler with 30s and 40s expected through the weekend. Our next system looks to arrive by late Saturday into Sunday, and may bring us yet another chance for some rain or wintry precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller