Cooler weather arriving for middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Mild temperatures tonight

Rain chance late Tuesday

Cooler temperatures midweek

Mostly clear and fairly warm tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The southwesterly breezes stay fairly strong at 10-20mph overnight.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and temperatures may cool down a bit for the northern counties with a front lingering over our area. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with winds starting to relax. We stay dry through midday Tuesday before the cold front slides across the area. Best chance for showers and storms will be late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, but heavy rain looks to be the main threat.

Behind the rain, temperatures will cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s before warming back into the middle to upper 80s by the end of the week and next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller