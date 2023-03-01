What We’re Tracking

Cooler for Thursday

Rain/snow mix early Friday

Temperatures warm back up for weekend

Mostly clear to partly cloudy weather tonight with a gradual increase in cloud cover toward sunrise. Overnight temperatures will cool back into the lower 30s with a light northeast wind.

Our next system moves in for Thursday and Friday, and that gives us another chance for wintry precipitation. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty on how the system will unfold, mainly in the track and our temperatures, but we are currently seeing indications of a rain/snow mix for late Thursday night that could change over to some snow Friday morning. As it stands right now, just plan on a potentially messy morning commute Friday where slick road conditions could be possible, and we’ll keep you updated with the latest as it gets closer.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be a bit colder as that system moves through, with highs expected in the middle 40s, but it won’t last too long. After that brief cooling, we will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s again by the time the weekend rolls around. Another system brings some more clouds for Saturday before we clear out Sunday.

We stay mild through the first part of next week, but it does appear that our pattern stays relatively active. Our next chance for precipitation comes into play late Tuesday and into Wednesday as cooler weather builds back in just ahead of Spring Break for most area schools.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller