What We’re Tracking:

One more hot day

Rain late Monday into Tuesday

Cooling down by midweek

Partly cloudy to clear tonight with fairly high humidity back in place, as well. Temperatures will only slowly cool back into the lower 70s by early Monday morning.

By Monday, a few afternoon clouds will build in and temperatures may cool down a bit for some into the lower 90s. Our next front arrives and finally pushes farther south by the evening giving many a chance for some scattered showers overnight and a few isolated showers or storms that may linger into Tuesday. With clouds on tap off and on for most of the day, we should manage to cool things down with afternoon highs in the lower 80s Tuesday.

After the rain moves out, temperatures will stay on the ‘cooler’ side with middle 80s sticking around even with lots of sunshine through the middle of the week. Cooler nights are also expected with lows in the lower 60s before we see a few clouds and slight rain chances return next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller