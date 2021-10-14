Cooler weather for Friday after showers possible tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds and showers possible tonight

Cool for Friday

Sunshine this weekend

A few passing showers will be possible, mainly early in the night, with low temperatures falling into the upper 40s by early Friday morning. A cold front will slide through, turning our wind to the northwest as we wrap up the week.

Behind tonight’s rain chance, we look to quiet down and dry out for several days. Temperatures cool down even more on Friday into the lower to middle 60s for highs despite partly cloudy weather. We’ll likely see our first 30s of the season, too, and maybe our first frost for some of us. That should happen overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

Abundant sunshine will make for a very comfortable weekend, overall, as highs climb into the mid-upper 60s on Saturday, and back into the lower 70s by Sunday. Next week starts off quiet and sunny, as well, with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s through about midweek before our next system arrives by Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller