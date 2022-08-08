What We’re Tracking:

A break from the heat early in the week

Lower humidity through the middle of the week

Heating back up by late this week

Light northerly breezes will continually bring in some drier air through the night. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s north, lower 60s central and upper 60s south tonight. Cloud cover will be more widespread to the south with much of the area clearing for the majority of the night.

Highs on Tuesday will rebound into the upper 80s most areas to near 90° west, but with lower humidity, it will certainly not feel uncomfortable for the day. In fact, even drier air should work in through Thursday before both heat and humidity move back our way. Highs in the lower 90s through the middle of the week while the drier air is in place.

Looking further ahead, we’ll gradually start to warm back up into the middle 90s by this weekend, possible even some upper 90s. With higher humidity back by the weekend, we’ll be in for another round of high heat indices, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller