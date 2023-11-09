While we’ll all be feeling the cooler weather for the last half of the week with highs near 60°, that’s a lot closer to average for this time of the year. With partly cloudy skies and light winds, today looks to be rather pleasant.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s tonight and straight through the weekend with highs gradually warming into the middle 60s over the next few days.

Our quiet pattern sticks around and the next week will be dry with little to no rain chances expected throughout the week. In fact, we’re in for another relatively warm stretch of weather for this time of year. Temperatures through, at least, the first half of next week will warm to near 70°, again.