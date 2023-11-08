Dense fog is likely through the northwestern half of the area through about mid-morning today before we see it dissipate. After that we should see a mix of sun and clouds and our winds shifting to the north and west. Highs today should still manage to make it into the mid to upper 60s despite having our front move through.

The colder weather starts settling in tonight as our temperatures drop into the middle 30s. And while we’ll all be feeling the cooler weather for the last half of the week with highs near 60°, that’s a lot closer to where we should be for this time of the year. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s straight through the weekend with highs gradually warming into the middle 60s.

Our quiet pattern sticks around and the next week will be dry with little to no rain chances expected throughout the week even with that front passing through on Wednesday. Our only slim chance at rain looks to be late Saturday and into Sunday. Winter-like weather looks to stay away for a while longer, so enjoy the pleasant conditions while we have them!