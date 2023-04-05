After last night’s cold front, cooler weather settles in for today. We remain breezy through the day, with gusts out of the north and west around 30 mph, that make it feel chillier, as well. Highs today will struggle a bit, and may end up in the low to mid 50s at best.

Tonight, temperatures drop back into the upper 20s, so if you’ve already moved some plants outdoors, you’ll need to bring them in or cover them up.

We’ll have quite a bit of sunshine to end out the week, and temperatures begin gradually warming up. Highs tomorrow will be near 60°, and by Friday afternoon we’ll be back in the mid 60s.

Easter weekend looks beautiful with relatively light winds and pleasant temperatures! Highs should make it into the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. There is a very slim shot we could see a stray shower or two Sunday into Monday, but most will stay dry. We continue warming into early next week, with highs once again approaching 80° by Tuesday.