What We’re Tracking

Early rain showers

Cooler air moving in

Warming up toward the end of the week

As a cold front approaches, areas of rain will pass through Sunday morning, possibly into early afternoon before clearing out as we go later into Sunday. Sunday looking cooler than the last week with highs in the middle 70s with a north breeze at 10-15mph.

The cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Highs should make it into the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday will include a slight warm-up with passing clouds at times. If the rain holds off on Tuesday, temperatures will be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Warmer air begins to set in with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s late next week. A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon hours in the heat of the day as an unsettled weather pattern builds back in for a few days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller